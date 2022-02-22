Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in th…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The ar…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds co…