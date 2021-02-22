 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:30 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

