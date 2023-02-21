Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…