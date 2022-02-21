Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.