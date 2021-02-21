 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert