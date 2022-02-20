Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
