Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.