Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
