Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expecte…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 t…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville F…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted fo…