Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.