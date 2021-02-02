 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert