Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.