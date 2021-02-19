Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
"You'll probably see close to a quarter-inch of icing down there in the Charlottesville area ..."
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
