Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
