Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.