Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
"You'll probably see close to a quarter-inch of icing down there in the Charlottesville area ..."
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
