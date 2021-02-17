 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

