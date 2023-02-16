Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…