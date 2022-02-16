 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

