Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

