Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
