Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
