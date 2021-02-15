 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert