Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST.