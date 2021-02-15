Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. D…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecas…