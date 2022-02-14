Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Charlottesville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. It will b…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. T…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…