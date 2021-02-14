 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

