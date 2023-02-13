Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
