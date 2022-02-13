 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

