Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

