It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall