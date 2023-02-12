Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.