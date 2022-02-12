Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.