Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
There is a slight chance of freezing rain again Friday night into Saturday, when less than a tenth of an inch of icing and snow accumulation could occur in some areas.
According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds sho…
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.…