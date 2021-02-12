Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.