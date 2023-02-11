Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.