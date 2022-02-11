Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
