 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert