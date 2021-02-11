Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds sho…
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…