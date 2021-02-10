 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert