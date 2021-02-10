Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
