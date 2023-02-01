Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.