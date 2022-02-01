Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expecte…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 t…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville F…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville are…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…