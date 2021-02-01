It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
