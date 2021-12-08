 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

