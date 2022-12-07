Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
