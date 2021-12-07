Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.