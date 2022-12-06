Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.