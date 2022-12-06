Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temper…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesv…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures…