Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.