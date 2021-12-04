 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

