 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert