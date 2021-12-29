 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

