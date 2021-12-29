Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
