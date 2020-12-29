 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

