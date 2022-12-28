Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.