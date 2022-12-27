Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
