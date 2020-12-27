Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Today's c…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It sh…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The amount of precipitation has not been forecasted yet.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds shou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …