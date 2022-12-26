Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.