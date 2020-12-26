 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

